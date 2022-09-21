 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Centre, Punjab once again at loggerheads over Lahore CCPO transfer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. — Twitter/File
Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. — Twitter/File

  • Centre withdraws services of Lahore CCPO. 
  • CM Pervez Elahi directs Lahore police chief not to relinquish charge.
  • Says Centre had no power to transfer or remove CCPO.

The PTI government in Punjab is once again at loggerheads with the Center as Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has directed Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar not to leave the charge of his duties despite the orders of his transfer by the federal government, The News reported.

In an unexpected move, the federal government had withdrawn the services of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and directed him to report to the Establishment Division for further order.

However, Elahi, refusing to abide by the orders, said that the Centre had no power to order the transfer. 

“Removing or transferring the CCPO is my authority,” he said.

The chief minister was of the view that the government's orders for the transfer were based on revenge.

Meanwhile, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar also said that Ghulam Mahmood would continue to serve as Lahore CCPO and would not report to the Cabinet Division.

More From Pakistan:

PDM deliberates legal options to bring in-house change in Punjab

PDM deliberates legal options to bring in-house change in Punjab
Pakistan needs more help for relief after flash floods: State Dept

Pakistan needs more help for relief after flash floods: State Dept
Enforced disappearances violation of Constitution, minister says after meeting MQM-P leaders

Enforced disappearances violation of Constitution, minister says after meeting MQM-P leaders
Pakistan, France join hands for reconstruction after flood devastation

Pakistan, France join hands for reconstruction after flood devastation
Red Zone sealed in view of possible long march of PTI

Red Zone sealed in view of possible long march of PTI
Imran, Fawad challenge ECP's show-cause notice in contempt case

Imran, Fawad challenge ECP's show-cause notice in contempt case

ATC transfers terror case against Imran Khan to sessions court

ATC transfers terror case against Imran Khan to sessions court
PM Shehbaz meets New Zealand's Jacinda Adern, other leaders at UNGA

PM Shehbaz meets New Zealand's Jacinda Adern, other leaders at UNGA
Imran Khan wants US to broker a political truce, Maryam alleges

Imran Khan wants US to broker a political truce, Maryam alleges
Soldier embraces martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Soldier embraces martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan
IHC directs NAB to show evidence that Nawaz Sharif acquired properties in London

IHC directs NAB to show evidence that Nawaz Sharif acquired properties in London
Angelina Jolie visits Dadu to interact with flood victims

Angelina Jolie visits Dadu to interact with flood victims

Latest

view all