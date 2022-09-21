Centre, Punjab once again at loggerheads over Lahore CCPO transfer

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. — Twitter/File

Centre withdraws services of Lahore CCPO.

CM Pervez Elahi directs Lahore police chief not to relinquish charge.

Says Centre had no power to transfer or remove CCPO.

The PTI government in Punjab is once again at loggerheads with the Center as Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has directed Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar not to leave the charge of his duties despite the orders of his transfer by the federal government, The News reported.



In an unexpected move, the federal government had withdrawn the services of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and directed him to report to the Establishment Division for further order.

However, Elahi, refusing to abide by the orders, said that the Centre had no power to order the transfer.

“Removing or transferring the CCPO is my authority,” he said.

The chief minister was of the view that the government's orders for the transfer were based on revenge.

Meanwhile, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar also said that Ghulam Mahmood would continue to serve as Lahore CCPO and would not report to the Cabinet Division.