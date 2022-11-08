 
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Meghan Markle used latest interview to ‘tee up’ Netflix docuseries

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of using his latest Netflix interview to brought attention to her and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Speaking to Variety, the Duchess of Sussex said: “We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

“For me, having worked on “Suits,” it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun,” she added.

Royal commentators Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson said that the mum-of-two demonstrated her media saviness,

“Honestly, Megan's pretty media savvy because [she] actually used this interview to talk about The Cut interview and [...] to kind of tee up this Netflix docuseries that she and Harry are doing,” Rachel said.

“She confirmed that there will be a docuseries for Netflix about her and Harry's life but she's kind of priming the pump here which is a classic media training trick.

“She says that it isn't necessarily the way she and Harry would have told it — she's smart. Obviously, they've seen it. Obviously, they disagree with parts of it and how it was told.

“So this is actually a smart media tactic to get out in front of it and say: ‘Hey, this is coming out. It's not how we would have told it’,” she added.

