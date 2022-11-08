Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final match excites CJP Umar Ata Bandial

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — SC website/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has suggested putting up a screen to televise the much-hyped semi-final of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and New Zealand.



The excitement is gripping the entire country as Pakistan is set to take on New Zealand in the semi final after the Green Shirts unexpectedly snuck into the last four by sending Bangladesh packing.

The match came under discussion in the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case pertaining to the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendments on Tuesday.

The lawyers objected to the deferral of the court's proceedings till Wednesday, saying that the semi-final match of Pakistan has to be played on Wednesday.

"The match will start at 1pm," lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said while requesting the court not to adjourn the hearing till then.

At this, CJP Bandial said that he didn't even know about it.

Why don't we skip the hearing of the case tomorrow due to the semi-final, he asked.

Meanwhile, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked: "If you don't mind we'll watch the match while you continue giving arguments." He also asked the lawyer to spare Wednesday as he himself is a cricket fan.

"Let's put up a screen outside the court for the match. I pray that Pakistan wins the semi-final," the CJP said, adding that they will wrap up tomorrow's hearing early by the time the match is in a good situation.

Corruption harmful to democracy: CJP Bandial

While hearing the case, CJP Bandial said that is harmful to the democracy, society and rule of law in a country, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said Tuesday during the hearing of a case against the NAB laws amendments.

During the hearing, PTI's lawyer referred to the United Nations resolution, contending that Pakistan has signed the UN resolution to deal with the corruption in the country.



"The amendments in NAB Ordinance affected [Pakistan's commitment] to the UN resolution," the lawyer said.

At this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked if the parliament can be restrained from legislation on the basis of an international resolution.

"Do the international conventions bind a country regarding legislation," he asked.

Meanwhile, CJP Bandial asked why was leniency offered in the NAB law. No clarification was given in this regard, he added.

Justice Shah remarked that the basic rights could be affected if the parliament doesn't hold legislation.

"From your arguments, it seems like there is no law to control corruption in the country," the justice remarked.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.