Pak vs NZ: Babar-Rizwan duo hits century after 15 T20I matches

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter

SYDNEY: Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit a combined century after 15 matches in the T20 semi-final against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The opening duo started strongly in Pakistan’s 153-run chase against the Black Caps.

Babar and Rizwan had before maintained a 100-run partnership against England in the home series.

The skipper has hit a joint century for the 16th time. This is the 9th joint century of the Babar-Rizwan duo.

Babar has made century partnerships with players Ahmed Shehzad and Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail and Muhammad Hafeez.

Babar and Rizwan have become the first pair to jointly score 2,500 runs.