PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others shower praises on Green Shirts on victory

Image collage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. — Twitter/ Instagram
SYDNEY: A nerve-wracking semi-final game against New Zealand Wednesday has brought Pakistan to the finals with the Green Shirts claiming victory.

The Babar Azam-led squad is now receiving appreciation for its hard work and encouragement for its journey into the final match.

Among the admirers of team green on Twitter today was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has lauded the cricketers for their A-game.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan is all praises for the gentlemen's game.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan congratulated the skipper and his squad.

The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations also conveyed his wishes for the finals to the Men in Green.

PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry wrote, "Cricket unites Pakistan."

Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq exclaimed "Pakistan Zindabad" on Twitter.


