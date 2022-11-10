Britney Spears gushes over hubby Sam Asghari as he returns home after a month

Britney Spears said it was “really hard” to live apart from her husband Sam Asghari who was away for work for almost a month.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker dropped a video of the Iranian-American model flaunting his boxing skills.

"Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Spears captioned the pot. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month.”

“It was really hard… he's home now acting up… I know he's pretty hot!!!" she gushed.

Asghari responded in the comment section of the video as he joked, "That doesn't look like Sam. Where Sam?"



"You should break up with him and come with me,” he added in the follow-up comment.

After six years together and a nine-month engagement, Spears tied the knot with Asghari at her home in Los Angeles earlier this year.