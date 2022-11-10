 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears gushes over hubby Sam Asghari as he returns home after a month

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Britney Spears gushes over hubby Sam Asghari as he returns home after a month
Britney Spears gushes over hubby Sam Asghari as he returns home after a month 

Britney Spears said it was “really hard” to live apart from her husband Sam Asghari who was away for work for almost a month.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker dropped a video of the Iranian-American model flaunting his boxing skills.

"Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Spears captioned the pot. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month.”

“It was really hard… he's home now acting up… I know he's pretty hot!!!" she gushed.

Asghari responded in the comment section of the video as he joked, "That doesn't look like Sam. Where Sam?"

"You should break up with him and come with me,” he added in the follow-up comment.

After six years together and a nine-month engagement, Spears tied the knot with Asghari at her home in Los Angeles earlier this year.

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’

Doja Cat seeks help from Elon Musk: ‘I’ve made a mistake’
‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

‘Saturday Night Live’ writers to boycott Dave Chappelle

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support

Johnny Depp dubs Amber Heard trial ‘horror show’ while thanking fans for support
Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Canon is expecting his 13th child with Abby De La Rosa
Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility

Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility
Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll

Prince Harry leaves the rest behind in controversial poll
'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth

'The Crown' star Imelda Staunton claims new season ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth
Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list

Charles, William fail to make to top five in most influential royal list
50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again

50 cent criticises Madonna for risqué social media posts again
Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Princess Martha shaman fiancé says 'it was never my intention' to 'hurt' King

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony

Britney Spears says she was in a haze during her wedding ceremony