The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown new season is recently in the news for different reasons and this time, it’s because of Harry Potter.

According to Independent, the season five of the Netflix series portrayed the royal family events that occurred in the 1990s.

Although a new cast has joined in for the final two seasons, some of the viewers are having hard time to accept this “newcomer” in the new series.

It is pertinent to mention that Imelda Staunton, who has earlier played the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, has replaced Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season.

A few Netflix users took to Twitter and shared that they could not get past “Dolores Umbridge” while watching The Crown.

“The problem with Imelda Staunton as the Queen is that I can't get Deloris Umbridge out of my head,” tweeted one user.

Another viewer added, “I’ve started the new season of the Crown and I just wish that Imelda Staunton, as amazing of an actress as she is, had never played Umbridge because she’s all I see.”

“Wait…not Professor Umbridge,” other chimed in.

Meanwhile, The Crown season five can be viewed on Netflix now.