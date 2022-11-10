 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter
The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown new season is recently in the news for different reasons and this time, it’s because of Harry Potter.

According to Independent, the season five of the Netflix series portrayed the royal family events that occurred in the 1990s.

Although a new cast has joined in for the final two seasons, some of the viewers are having hard time to accept this “newcomer” in the new series.

It is pertinent to mention that Imelda Staunton, who has earlier played the role of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, has replaced Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season.

A few Netflix users took to Twitter and shared that they could not get past “Dolores Umbridge” while watching The Crown.

“The problem with Imelda Staunton as the Queen is that I can't get Deloris Umbridge out of my head,” tweeted one user.

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

Another viewer added, “I’ve started the new season of the Crown and I just wish that Imelda Staunton, as amazing of an actress as she is, had never played Umbridge because she’s all I see.”

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

“Wait…not Professor Umbridge,” other chimed in.

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

Meanwhile, The Crown season five can be viewed on Netflix now.

More From Entertainment:

Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'

Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'
'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change

'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change
Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death

Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death
Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study

Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study
Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back

Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back
Matthew Perry’s ‘dream come true’ after his memoir tops the bestseller list this week

Matthew Perry’s ‘dream come true’ after his memoir tops the bestseller list this week
Adidas moves to sell Kanye West shoe designs sans Yeezy label

Adidas moves to sell Kanye West shoe designs sans Yeezy label
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser savagely responds to rumours of his death on the show

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser savagely responds to rumours of his death on the show
Ryan Coogler learned swimming to direct 'Black Panther 2'

Ryan Coogler learned swimming to direct 'Black Panther 2'
Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside

Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside
Jennifer Aniston elaborates on why she ‘hates’ social media

Jennifer Aniston elaborates on why she ‘hates’ social media
'Black Panther 3' on the cards? Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige weigh in

'Black Panther 3' on the cards? Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige weigh in