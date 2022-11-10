With divorce rumours rife, what do Shoaib Malik's social media bios say about Sania Mirza?

Shoaib Malik embraces his wife Sania Mirza. — Instagram/Sania Mirza

The divorce rumours of power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are rife, and fans are wondering what led to such speculations regarding them.

Amid all the speculation, the social media bios of Malik have remained unchanged. The cricketer has kept his bio the same on all platforms — Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

"Athlete | Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar | Father to One True Blessing," his bio reads.

(Clockwise) The social media bios of Shoaib Malik on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Gulf News has reported that Mirza and Malik, one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

"The Indian tennis sensation and her Pakistani cricketer husband have ended their marriage and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik," Gulf News reported.

Rumours regarding the sad news have been circulating on social media for about a week now. Netizens started speculating the couple is no more together after Sania began to post pictures with her son without tagging or mentioning her husband.

This is not the first time such rumours have spread but it has happened in the past too. Back in 2012, the couple was going through a rough patch and had almost called it quits. But Shoaib and Sania later resolved their issues and decided to stay together.