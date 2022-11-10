 
sports
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti
|
Web Desk

Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated?

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti
|
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways. — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

"The Indian tennis sensation and her Pakistani cricketer husband have ended their marriage and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik," Gulf News reported.

The publication added that it tried to reach out to Sania's management team but they declined to comment. Similarly, Geo News reached out to Shoaib Malik to confirm the news but he didn't respond despite seeing the message.

Rumours regarding the sad news have been circulating on social media for about a week now. Netizens started speculating the couple is no more together after Sania began to post pictures with her son without tagging or mentioning her husband. 

She also posted several sad and empowering quotes on Instagram which added to the speculation.  While netizens are very sad about the development, the couple is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

This is not the first time such rumours have spread but it has happened in the past too. Back in 2012, the couple was going through a rough patch and had almost called it quits. But Shoaib and Sania later resolved their issues and decided to stay together. 

More From Sports:

Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Irfan Pathan for ‘grace’ remark

Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Irfan Pathan for ‘grace’ remark
T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan
'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan

'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi optimistic of lifting T20 World Cup trophy

Shaheen Shah Afridi optimistic of lifting T20 World Cup trophy
England humiliate India to set-up '92 World Cup-like final

England humiliate India to set-up '92 World Cup-like final
Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland

Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland
T20 WC final at risk of being washed out

T20 WC final at risk of being washed out
Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final

Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final
T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan
Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure

Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure
In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals
Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final

Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final