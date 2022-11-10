Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated?

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most favourite celebrity couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

"The Indian tennis sensation and her Pakistani cricketer husband have ended their marriage and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik," Gulf News reported.

The publication added that it tried to reach out to Sania's management team but they declined to comment. Similarly, Geo News reached out to Shoaib Malik to confirm the news but he didn't respond despite seeing the message.

Rumours regarding the sad news have been circulating on social media for about a week now. Netizens started speculating the couple is no more together after Sania began to post pictures with her son without tagging or mentioning her husband.

She also posted several sad and empowering quotes on Instagram which added to the speculation. While netizens are very sad about the development, the couple is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

This is not the first time such rumours have spread but it has happened in the past too. Back in 2012, the couple was going through a rough patch and had almost called it quits. But Shoaib and Sania later resolved their issues and decided to stay together.