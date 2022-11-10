 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Pakistan looks forward to promoting trade ties with Canada: FO official

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

PWCTA will be organising a first-of-it’s-kind single-country (Pakistan) trade exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023. — Press release
  • Official's comments come during meeting with President Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association.
  • He says Pakistan wants to deepen and widen its trade ties with Canada.
  • He adds PWCTA was organising a first-of-it’s-kind single-country (Pakistan) trade exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Additional-Secretary for Americas Mudassir Tipu has said that Canada is a very important market, therefore, Pakistan wants to deepen and widen its trade ties with the country.

The official's comments came during his meeting with the President of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) Bushra Rehman. She was accompanied by the Secretary-General Pakistan Chapter, US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce Sohail Malik. 

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was aimed at discussing ideas to expand bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada — particularly in terms of Pakistan’s exports.

Rehman informed that PWCTA was organising a first-of-it’s-kind single-country (Pakistan) trade exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023.

In this regard, the PWCTA was inviting nearly 200 Pakistani exporters to participate in the exhibition and promote their products. The exhibition will showcase Pakistani products such as textiles, rice, surgical instruments, shoes, and IT products. A number of potential importers from the North American region will also be attending the event.

Tipu appreciated PWCTA’s efforts to enhance trade relations between both countries and highlight Pakistan’s economic potential, especially a huge market of 220 million people and immense investment opportunities.

He also mentioned about 500,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Canada which serves as a major bridge between both countries. Tipu further underscored the excellent bilateral ties between both countries and offered all possible assistance to make the exhibition a successful event. 

