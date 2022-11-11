 
Friday Nov 11 2022
'The Crown' takes 'nuggets of truth' and 'blows them up into full scenes': Omid Scobie

Friday Nov 11, 2022

The Crown has 'blurred' the reality of the Royal Family, says Meghan Markle pal.

Omid Scobie accuses the Netflix series for blowing little incidents out of proportion to dramatise the fall out of the marriage of Princess Diana and King Charles.

He notes: “The Crown has always blurred the lines between drama and reality”.

“The early episodes… really delve into the origins of this book and for one of the most documented and speculated moments in Diana’s history, a lot of it remains close to fact”, Scobie said.

However, Scobie continues that “there are moments in the show where we get to see how the writers have taken small nuggets of truths and blown them up into full on scenes.”

Scobie then lauded the “sensitivity” of the makers in depicting the “hard-hitting moments in [Diana’] life”.

He said: “The producers and writers had taken some sensitivity in picking out moments from Diana Her True Story to share in the show.

“We don’t get to hear about those five moments that Diana describes in great detail in the book that she tried to harm herself.”

