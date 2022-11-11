 
Ramiz Raja commends Pakistan's comeback in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Screengrab/Twitter
KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday lauded the Pakistan team for their brilliant comeback in the ongoing T20 World Cup. 

The Men in Green suffered early blows in the tournament by losing against India and Zimbabwe, but they got back in the world cup making their way to the final.

Pakistan are set to take on England in the final match on November 13 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Raja met the Pakistan team in Melbourne on Friday ahead of the final.

“You should be proud of this incredible comeback. This has happened because of unity within the team. When you play for each other, it defines your performance on the field,” Raja said in a video released by the PCB.

“It has meant a great deal to the fans in Pakistan,” he added.

Raja also recalled Pakistan’s triumphant 1992 World Cup campaign under the inspirational leadership of Imran Khan.

“We had the shortest pre-match talk [before the 1992 World Cup final]. Imran [Khan] was the captain and he told us to go out there and enjoy the occasion because that was something which would never happen in our lives again,” he said.

Rain clouds over final

England and Pakistan's staff will be pouring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider at the MCG.

Heavy rain is expected on Sunday's match day and also the reserve day on Monday as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

The tournament has already seen a slew of Super 12 matches washed out, though the semi-finals passed without disruption in Sydney and Adelaide.

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd at the MCG, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 7pm (0800 GMT) on Sunday and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If forced to reschedule, the match would start at 3pm (0400 GMT) on Monday, with players and officials on notice to be prepared to play well into the evening if the weather forces it.

