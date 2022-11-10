Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final

Ex-PM Imran Khan talking to Piers Mortan in his TalkTV show. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

Pakistan team is capable enough to win the WC final, says Imran Khan.

Imran says his team in 1992 WC also defeated New Zealand in semifinal.

The entire nation is celebrating the win, says the PTI chief.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan expressed high hopes for the Pakistan national cricket team winning the Twenty20 World Cup currently underway in Australia.

“I’m confident that Pakistan has a team capable of winning the World Cup InshAllah," Imran Khan said, speaking to Piers Morgan in his 'TalkTV' show on Wednesday.

Expressing joy over the exciting win of the Men in Green in a thrill-packed match, Imran Khan said it is a repeat of the 1992 World Cup, as "We beat New Zealand in the semifinal and then we played England in the final."

The entire country is celebrating the win, Khan said smilingly, adding the win has given a much-needed boost to the Green Shirts as they are now looking forward to the final.

"I think our team looks good. I think we might just win the final."

The Babar Azam-led team won the semi-finals by seven wickets. The Black Caps had set a 153-run target for Pakistan which the Men in Green chased down with ease.

Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan had a 105-run partnership. It was in the 12th over that New Zealand dismissed Babar for 53 to end the partnership. At that point, Pakistan required 47 from 43 balls.

But by then, the Men In Green had already gained much ground. Rizwan and Mohammad Haris kept the scoreboard ticking until the wicketkeeper was dismissed via run out at 57.

Haris was caught at short fine leg on the last ball of the 19th over. Right in the next over, Pakistan won the match by seven wickets.

The Men In Green will now face either England or India — who will face off tomorrow.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell's half-century helped New Zealand set a 153-run target after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat first.