T20 WC final at risk of being washed out

Muhammad Rizwan (Left) and Babar Azam. Twitter

There are chances that the two teams making it to the final of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup will be declared the combined champions in case the match is washed out, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan has already cruised into the final of the major cricket event. England and India are set to lock horns in the second semifinal today to become the second finalist team.

A strong rain forecast has jeopardised the highly anticipated match set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 95% rain chance for Melbourne on Sunday.

If Sunday's game is not possible, the final will be played at 3pm on Monday afternoon [9pm PST.] However, Melourne is likely to receive showers on Monday as well.

According to The Age, the WC organizers are under pressure not to change the start time of the match due to the preferences of global broadcasters. “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day,” the T20 World Cup playing conditions state.

“Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.”

The T20 WC playing conditions say that if the final is washed out, the trophy will be shared between the two finalists.

Rain has washed away three matches in the current cricketing event. The stadium witnessed England lose to Ireland unexpectedly in a T20 WC match when the match was abandoned due to weather.

The wet spell in Melbourne has somewhat played a role in knocking Australia, the host nation, out of the mega cricket event after they were unable to play England in a must-win match.