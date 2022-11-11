 
world
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Reuters

Australian police blame Russia-based hackers for attack on Medibank

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 11, 2022

An illuminated sign is seen outside a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydney October 20, 2014.— Reuters
An illuminated sign is seen outside a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydney October 20, 2014.— Reuters

SYDNEY Russia-based hackers were behind the cyberattack on insurer Medibank Private Ltd, which compromised the details of just under 10 million current and former customers, Australian Federal Police said on Friday.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw blamed a loosely-affiliated group of cyber criminals likely responsible for other big breaches around the world for the attack on Medibank.

Kershaw said the AFP knows which individuals are responsible but will not be naming them at this moment.

"To the criminals, we know who you are and moreover, the AFP has some significant runs on the scoreboard when it comes to bringing overseas offenders back to Australia to face the justice system," he said at a short news conference on Friday.

Kershaw said the AFP will be holding talks with Russian law enforcement about the individuals.

Russia's embassy did not immediately respond to questions asking whether it had been in communication with the Australian government over the hack.

Medibank, which is Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday the hacker could release more stolen data after the company refused to make ransom payments.

"We expect the criminal to continue to release files on the dark web," it added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was working with investigators on the cyber hack, the latest in a string of data breaches which have rocked corporate Australia.

"This is really tough for people. I'm a Medibank private customer as well, and it will be of concern that some of this information has been put out there," Albanese said during a media briefing.

It was not immediately clear whether the hacker has access to the prime minister's medical or personal details.

Data of around 9.7 million current and former customers were compromised, Medibank has said.

More From World:

Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control

Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control
Biden seeks to build 'floor' for China relations in Xi meeting

Biden seeks to build 'floor' for China relations in Xi meeting
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posts picture without headscarf

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti posts picture without headscarf

Russia says troops leaving strategic Kherson, Ukraine doubts full pullout

Russia says troops leaving strategic Kherson, Ukraine doubts full pullout
Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile

Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile
Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Afghan capital

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Afghan capital
Republicans close in on US House majority, Senate still up for grabs

Republicans close in on US House majority, Senate still up for grabs
Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit

Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit
India obligates TV channels to telecast ‘national interest’ content daily

India obligates TV channels to telecast ‘national interest’ content daily
US basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say

US basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say
WATCH: Ex-president Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'an animal'

WATCH: Ex-president Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'an animal'
Please don't lick psychedelic toads, warn US park officials

Please don't lick psychedelic toads, warn US park officials