T20 World Cup: Shaheen, Shadab nominated for Player of the Tournament award

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan (L) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter

KARACHI: Two Pakistani players — pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan, have been shortlisted for the T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament award.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated nine exceptional performers for the award.

Shadab is the joint highest wicket-taker along with Shaheen for Pakistan with 10 wickets in hand in the mega tournament.

“Shadab Khan has been one of Pakistan's star performers in their run to the final of the tournament, starring with both bat and ball. He has been an impactful performer, picking up vital wickets in the middle overs while also playing the role of power-hitter in the middle order brilliantly,” the ICC stated in a press release.



“Shadab's major contribution with the bat came during Pakistan's must-win contest against South Africa in Sydney, as he scored a blistering half-century. With the ball, he has picked 10 wickets in six matches, with best figures of 3/22 and a miserly economy of 6.59,” it added.

The ICC also heaped praise on Shaheen, who made an impressive comeback in the tournament after recovering from a knee injury.

“Shaheen Afridi has slowly but surely regained his groove in the tournament, being back to his best in the last couple of games. The pacer went wicketless in his first two games but has then gone on to scalp 10 in the next four matches, as Pakistan roared their way back from the brink to reach the finals,” the ICC said while lauding the lanky pacer.

“Overall, he has 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.20 and an exceptional economy of 6.17. Pakistan will again bank on him to work his magic in the final against England,” it added.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, England’s Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga have also been nominated for the prestigious award.

Fans can vote for the winner on ICC’s official website.

England will face Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup, which will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.