WATCH: Hit on bull's eye by Shadab Khan

Pakistan were off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup semi-final against the Black Caps as early blows from the pacers kept the side in check on Sunday.



New Zealand faced loss of wickets early in the match as Shaheen Shah Afridi brought back his legacy to take a wicket in the first over. The second blow was from Shadab Khan who sent Devon Conway to the dugout on the last ball of the powerplay via a run out on Haris Rauf's delivery.

Shadab hit the bull's eye to dismiss Conway and the sight was a treat for eyes as the ball hit directly on the stumps.

The Kiwis are now 147/4 in the last overbidding for a big launch by the end of the inning.