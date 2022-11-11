 
sports
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: ICC tweaks playing conditions for final between Pakistan, England

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Nov 11, 2022

An illustration of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England captain Jos Buttler. — Twitter/@T20WorldCup
An illustration of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England captain Jos Buttler. — Twitter/@T20WorldCup

MELBOURNE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has tweaked its playing conditions to ensure a result in the T20 World Cup's final game between Pakistan and England, which is currently under threat of being hampered by rain.

The ICC, in a statement on Friday, said that the Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours in clause 13.7.3 of the playing conditions.

The global governing body for cricket confirmed that the decision was taken to complete the match and get a result.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rains on Sunday — the scheduled day for the final — and on Monday, which is the reserved day for the final.

Even though the chances of rain have reduced from 95% to 75%, the chances of rain between 7pm to 11pm on Sunday are still 65%.

The ICC has also added that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled day.

"Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day," the ICC's statement said.

Play on the reserve day will begin at 1pm (PST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day.

More From Sports:

Even Kohli not safe as India plot change after World Cup drubbing

Even Kohli not safe as India plot change after World Cup drubbing
Bleak Melbourne forecast puts Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final under a cloud

Bleak Melbourne forecast puts Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final under a cloud
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to announce divorce after resolving legal issues: sources

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to announce divorce after resolving legal issues: sources
T20 World Cup: Shaheen, Shadab nominated for Player of the Tournament award

T20 World Cup: Shaheen, Shadab nominated for Player of the Tournament award
Ramiz Raja commends Pakistan's comeback in T20 World Cup

Ramiz Raja commends Pakistan's comeback in T20 World Cup
T20 final an opportunity for Pakistan to set nation alight and alive: Matthew Hayden

T20 final an opportunity for Pakistan to set nation alight and alive: Matthew Hayden

Rumours about Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's divorce untrue, rifts are natural, source says

Rumours about Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's divorce untrue, rifts are natural, source says
Throwback: Sania Mirza once criticised Shoaib Malik's looks

Throwback: Sania Mirza once criticised Shoaib Malik's looks
‘Eng vs Pak final?’: Ben Stokes’s prediction comes true after one year

‘Eng vs Pak final?’: Ben Stokes’s prediction comes true after one year
With divorce rumours rife, what do Shoaib Malik's social media bios say about Sania Mirza?

With divorce rumours rife, what do Shoaib Malik's social media bios say about Sania Mirza?

Australian skipper Aaron Finch to star in PSL 2023

Australian skipper Aaron Finch to star in PSL 2023
Sania Mirza posts new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza posts new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours