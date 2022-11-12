Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and England skipper Jos Buttler (right) pictured with the T20 World Cup trophy at the rooftop of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — ICC

The toss for the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England has been rescheduled and will be held at 12:30pm instead of 12:22pm as per the new timetable.



The Babar Azam-led side will take on England in the mega-event's decider in a bid to lift the T20 World Cup trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.



The toss has been moved eight minutes earlier due to a musical show at the MCG after the toss. Moreover, a fireworks display after the champions are decided is also on the schedule.

The 2009 champions suffered last-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe to start their tournament but bounced back to surge into Sunday's final against the English men.



Washout feared as rain threat looms

England and Pakistan's staff will be poring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead-up to the final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider.

Heavy rain is expected on Sunday's match-day and also the reserve day on Monday as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

The tournament has already seen a slew of Super 12 matches washed out, though the semi-finals passed without disruption in Sydney and Adelaide.

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd at the MCG, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 1pm (PST) on Sunday and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If forced to reschedule, the match would start at 9am (PST) on Monday.

Additional time will also be provided to complete the match on the reserve day if rain disrupts the finale.