Die-hard Elon Musk fans build bizarre statue featuring goat body riding rocket

Images show enormous aluminium statue of Elon Musk that has the body of a goat riding a rocket.— Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk's fans have created an enormous aluminium statue that has the body of a goat referring to the popular abbreviation G.O.A.T, which stands for Greatest of All Time.

The bizarre statue is 30-foot long with a huge Musk head on a goat's body that is on top of an aluminium rocket. With a 24k gold-plated thunder sign on the goat's neck, the statue is worth $6,00,000.

Canadian metal sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone made the gigantic artwork, commissioned by the cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT).

They post updates on their official Twitter account Elon Goat Token. "Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) built a Massive Monument for Elon because he’s Badass and we’re heading to Austin to give it to him November 26," the social media bio read.

"We are setting up an event at CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, Austin," the company said on Twitter.

"We are going to have some fun for a few hours and then all cars and trucks will hit the freeway behind the monument, destined for Tesla's Giga Factory."



The event is called "goats giving" and it has gotten many Musk fans excited.

"Goats giving is going to be insane!" a social media user said. "Best project ever," chimed in another.

Months ago, die-hard fans published a video while replying to a post by Musk which showed the crafters working on the head of the statue. "We have done lots of work already," the engineer is heard saying in the video.

Reports have shown that the Tesla CEO sold around $4 billion worth of the car company's shares after buying the microblogging platform, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The CEO made the firm go through massive changes after acquiring it. He fired 90% of the Indian staff and some employees reported working 80 hours a week. Others said they have had to sleep in the office to make sure they were meeting the deadlines.

On Thursday, Musk raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a US privacy regulator and the exit of the company's trust and safety leader.