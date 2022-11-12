 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Elon Musk Twitter takeover is drawing comparisons with Games of Thrones.

Musk's latest move has reminded an anonymous employee of the infamous 'Red Wedding' from the hit series.

In the episode, a huge slaughter of characters takes place.

Twitter account News Maker reported: "'The Red Wedding has started at Twitter': Elon Musk's cull of social media giant's staff is compared to a bloody scene from Game of Thrones - but world's richest man says 'power to the people'"

This comes after the Tesla founder laid off massive number of employees after taking over the micro-blogging app.

