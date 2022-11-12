 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon welcomed their third child together as the couple shared the pleasant news on their respective social media accounts.

The professional DJ — who already shares twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Cannon, 42 welcomed a baby girl as she confirmed in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

"11.11.22," De La Rosa wrote atopa photograph of her newborn baby girl resting on her chest.

Celebrating the birth of his 12th child Cannon penned a heartwarming note alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa, and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"

The proud dad concluded: "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-Mariah Carey. He also co-parents Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, seven weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

