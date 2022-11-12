King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries

King Charles III is reportedly eyeing a bonus for the staff and that too from his pocket to help those on lower salaries get through the cost of living crisis.

According to The Sun, a few sources have spilt the beans that the new monarch could hand up to £600 in addition to the staff’s pay this month.

Those who are on lower salaries could face challenging times to cover rising energy bills and mortgage payments as winter draws in.

The new monarch, over the summer, reportedly got in touch with MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis to get a better understanding of how these bills affect people’s finances.

Palace’s reported scheme will reportedly accommodate only those earning less than £30,0000 a year while staff on higher wages will receive one-off payments from £200 to £40o to be decided on the basis of their income.

Moreover, those on salaries between £30,000 and £40,000 will receive £400 extra.