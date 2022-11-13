Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi gestures in this undated photo. — Facebook/ShahidAfridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi Sunday wished Green Shirts the best of luck ahead of their clash with England for the T20 World Cup crown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"This day has a special spot in our nation’s heart & life long memory for the entire team," Afridi — who was part of the 2009 squad that won the T20 World Cup for Pakistan — said in a tweet.

Pakistan will go up against England later today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with skipper Babar Azam telling his rejuvenated side to ride the wave of four consecutive victories and win the final.

After shaky starts both hit top gear in the semi-finals, with Pakistan easing to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney and England humiliating India by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have had a charmed tournament since being pushed to the brink of elimination by Zimbabwe, with the Netherlands helping them into the semi-finals by eliminating South Africa.

Afridi told the Babar Azam-led side to give it their best when they face England in the tournament decider.

"You guys have created another opportunity for the entire nation & yourselves for times to come. Wishing you all the best boys, put up a good fight," he added.

England, the reigning 50-overs world champions, are looking to win a second global T20 title after their 2010 triumph and to build on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who transformed the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

New skipper Jos Buttler had big shoes to fill following Morgan's retirement but has led from the front with rehabilitated opener Alex Hales.

Opening partnerships were decisive in the semi-finals, with Buttler and Hales routing India with a 170-run stand the night after Babar and Mohammad Rizwan set up victory over New Zealand with a 105-run stand.

Both teams' bowlers will be under pressure to strike early, lest the game quickly gets away from them.