Thursday Nov 10 2022
SDSports desk

T20 World Cup: England opt to bowl first against India in second semi-final

SDSports desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

England skipper Jos Butler and India captain Rohit Sharma at the toss. — Twitter
England skipper Jos Butler opted to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. 

The winner of this match will take on Pakistan who qualified for the final following their win against New Zealand.

England have brought Phil Salt and Chris Jordan as replacements for Dawid Malan and Mark Wood after the latter were ruled out due to injury.

While there has been no changes in India's playing XI.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland

T20 WC final at risk of being washed out

Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

Captain Kane Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure

In pictures: Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

Babar Azam asks critics to 'enjoy' after Pakistan reaches T20 World Cup final

Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, cricket fraternity rejoice Pakistan’s progress to WC final

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, others shower praises on Green Shirts on victory

Pak vs NZ: Babar-Rizwan duo hits century after 15 T20I matches

US basketball star Griner on her way to penal colony, lawyers say

WATCH: Hit on bull's eye by Shadab Khan

