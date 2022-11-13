Prince Harry aiding ‘mawkish’ exploitation of the Royal Family

 
Prince Harry has reportedly been busy attempting to make as much money as possible from the Firm before his royal clout dries up.

Royal commentator and author Sarah Vine offered these insights in a new piece for the Mail On Sunday.

She began by saying, “Unlike other shows about the Royal Family, which either seek to satirise or stylise their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.”

“Its makers have never viewed the real-life counterparts of their on-screen characters with any sort of humanity, seeing their lives, loves and personal tragedies as nothing more than a gold mine to be exploited for maximum profit.”

“'Fair enough,' you might say. 'That's showbiz.' But what's really sad is that in this respect they have arguably much in common with two of the Royal Family's own most high-profile members, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who financed their move to America by joining Netflix's payroll to the tune of several million dollars.”

“People have often expressed a certain amount of consternation that the Queen's grandson should willingly take the shilling of an outfit which has, over the years, been at best economical with his family's truth, at worst downright exploitative.”

“But to my mind it makes perfect sense. After all, their objectives seem to me to be perfectly aligned: make as much money out of The Firm as possible.”

