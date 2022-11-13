'Proud of our boys': Men in Green lauded for fighting till the end in T20 World Cup final

 
Pakistan's bowlers Mohammad Wasim (L), Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf. — Twitter/PCB/T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's bowlers Sunday did not disappoint, as they kept English cricketers on edge with their bowling attack in the T20 World Cup final match against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Despite scoring 137 for eight wickets and handing out a low chase to England, the team's bowling line-up performed at par with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim.

Shaheen knocked over Alex Hales in his first over, Rauf snatched two massive wickets from England after dismissing their skipper Jos Buttler and Phil Salt.

Shadab sent Harry Brook back to the pavillion, while Mohammad Wasim clinched Moeen Ali's wicket.

While the Green Shirts aren't returning home with the T20 World Cup trophy, they're getting immense appreciation for their perseverance in the tournament and for making it to the finals, especially with a lot of the credit to its bowling attack.

Here are some the reactions that the team is already getting from netizens on Twitter including the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who deemed the bowler's performance "great".

President Arif Alvi also praised the team for the "all-round performance". 

While veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi wasn't happy with the batters, he called the bowling line-up's effort "outstanding".

PTI's Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was all praises for bowlers and fielders today.

Fawad's fellow PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan also tweeted words of appreciation and wrote: "Pakistan without any doubt has the world's best bowling attack - really proud of them."


