Sunday Nov 13 2022
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi lauded by fans for incredible performance

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) walks off the field after injury during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final cricket match England and Pakistan at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. — AFP
MELBOURNE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi's performance Sunday was a treat to watch during the final T20 World Cup clash after he managed to threaten England's batting line-up in his very first over at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 22-year-old fast bowler dismissed Alex Hales and later helped Shadab Khan get Harry Brook's wicket and caught the ball right on time, but fell on his right knee.

In the 16th over, Shaheen came in to bowl his first delivery but appeared visibly in pain with very little chances to continue in the game. The pacer had to walk off the field due to knee discomfort and was replaced by Khushdil Shah.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also issued a statement following Shaheen's walk to the dug out and shared that he received treatment by the board's medical panel.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi landed awkwardly on his right knee. Medical panel is treating him and will provide any further update in due course," the statement read.

Following his performance despite the discomfort, the pacer has garnered immense praise for his hard work and resilience on the field during the crucial stages of the game.

Twitter is filled with appreciation for the young bowler with many sending wishes for his recovery.

Veteran English cricketer Michael Vaughan expressed concern for Afridi's injury.

Here's some more reactions to Shaheen's bowling attack from the mega final game.




