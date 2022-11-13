Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question

file footage

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are in line to be awarded a prestigious honour by a human rights non-profit organisation, but a historian is questioning whether they are worthy for it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are up for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award, handed out by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, for their work with their own non-profit Archewell Foundation’s work on mental health and racial justice.

However, Kennedy historian Professor David Nasaw, who penned the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book The Patriarch about President Kennedy's father, sounded off on Prince Harry and Meghan’s nomination.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday, Nasaw said, “I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It's absurd.”

“If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past – Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu – and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?” he continued.

Nasaw went on to add, “What in God's name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan's wealth is going to worthy causes?”