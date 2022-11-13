 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are in line to be awarded a prestigious honour by a human rights non-profit organisation, but a historian is questioning whether they are worthy for it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are up for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award, handed out by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation, for their work with their own non-profit Archewell Foundation’s work on mental health and racial justice.

However, Kennedy historian Professor David Nasaw, who penned the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book The Patriarch about President Kennedy's father, sounded off on Prince Harry and Meghan’s nomination.

Talking to The Mail on Sunday, Nasaw said, “I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It's absurd.”

“If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past – Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu – and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?” he continued.

Nasaw went on to add, “What in God's name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan's wealth is going to worthy causes?”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech

King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech
Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown
Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony

Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony
Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside
Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum
Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'

Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'
Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants

Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants
Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble

Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film
King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition

King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition
Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’