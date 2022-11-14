 
Monday Nov 14 2022
Elon Musk reveals his work schedule: 'Working morning to night, seven days a week'

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Elon Musk reveals his work schedule: ‘Working morning to night, seven days a week’
Elon Musk reveals his work schedule: ‘Working morning to night, seven days a week’

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla.

"I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by videolink to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Musk, who is chief executive of both companies, appeared lit by candles, wearing a batik shirt sent by the organisers and said he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

The question of whether Tesla will suffer because Musk is preoccupied with Twitter has become a focus for investors and analysts.

Musk made no commitment to either of those. (Reuters)

