ECP reserves decision in Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls postponement case

A representational image of the Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook/File

ECP says ready to hold local government polls.

Interior says unable to provide adequate security.

Further delay feared as security remains the main issue.

KARACHI: A five-member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) bench Tuesday reserved its ruling on the case of repeated postponement of local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The bench was headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab, JI’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, and MQM's Waseem Akhtar were present during the hearing. IG Sindh, chief secretary Sindh, and secretary local government department also appeared before the election commission.

Special Secretary Election Commission Zafar Iqbal informed the commission that municipal elections were postponed because of the rains.

“However, the provincial government of Sindh has approved the postponement of local body elections for [another] 90 days,” Iqbal said.

He said in light of the Supreme Court’s orders local bodies’ elections should be held at the earliest. “Delay in the local bodies polls is a violation of the top court’s order,” the secretary said adding,” The ECP is ready to hold elections in Karachi”.

The ECP secretary asked the Ministry of Interior about the position of Frontier Corps (FC) and Pakistan Rangers for the provision of security and maintenance of law-and-order situation during the local government polls.

The interior official said the bulk of the security forces was still busy providing security in the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

“We are not in a position to fulfil the security needs of the local government elections,” the official said. "The situation does not allow us to deploy civil armed forces for the security of these elections”.

Sindh refuses to provide security, again

Moving on, Karachi Administrator and Government of Sindh's spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, said that the second phase of elections was postponed twice due to rain and flood. He added that 25% to 30% of "Sindh is underwater".

"It is not possible to provide security forces and administrative staff for the elections in Karachi. "About 1,300 polling stations in Karachi are sensitive, and every station requires eight officials," said Wahab.

"Are you not in a position to provide security?" questioned CEC Raja, saying that election commission and CEC have the authority to provide a date for the local body elections.

Wahab expressed his concern regarding the security issues, to which Raja said that the polls should be held within 120 days. He added that the LG polls would also take place in Punjab.

The administrator said the Sindh government conducted the elections in the first phase with mutual understanding, adding that it does not want anyone to raise questions this time.

Wahab said that the Sindh government has approved postponing the elections till 90 days. At this, ECP's member asked how can the Sindh cabinet use the commission's authority.

"As per the law, it is the Sindh government's authority to announce local body elections," said Wahab, adding that the provincial government will announce the elections after consulting with the ECP.

The commissioner asked Sindh to meet the security shortfall by asking Punjab to provide police to the province.

More to follow