 
sports
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Sports Desk

Handle Shaheen Shah with care, Shahid Afridi to PCB

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi pose for a photo.— Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi
Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi pose for a photo.— Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

KARACHI: Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would now have to handle the injured star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi quite carefully as his knee injury direly needed rest.

“Shaheen is now resting because he once again had his knee injured in the same place,” the senior Afridi said talking to a private news channel.

“I think Shaheen should rest for at least 2-3 months for recovery and be careful while fielding.”

The former master-blaster advised the young pacer not to land on his feet in a way that put too much strain on his knee joint, sending him back to rehab once again.

“He has to play very carefully now and PCB will also have to make sure,” Shahid said.

Responding to speculations about Shaheen playing the T20 World Cup despite being unfit, Shahid said if Shaheen was unfit, he would not have been able to bowl even two overs in the final of the tournament.

After thoroughly examining Shaheen's knee, PCB Medical Officer Dr Naseebullah Soomro and Australian knee specialist Dr Peter D'Alessandro have cleared him of any serious injury and the fast bowler was feeling better now.

