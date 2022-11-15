 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Katie Price was seen spending a bit of quality time with her beau Carl Woods as they looked so in love in new snaps while enjoying a getaway in Thailand on Monday.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up couple were caught engaging in some serious PDA as they locked lips in the street donning matching palm tree T-shirts in different colours.

Katie 44 put on a quirky display in a clear pink rain poncho as she coordinated her outfit with beau Carl Woods 32

Katie seemed ready for any weather in a pair of eye catching pink shorts which she wore over black tights and khaki sliders.

Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral

The former glamour model tucked the bright yellow T-shirt into her tights as she walked hand in hand with Carl during the evening outing.

Meanwhile, Carl showed off his several tattoos as he teamed his shirt with black shorts over a pair of leggings and sported crisp white trainers.

It comes after the couple paid a visit to a cosmetic surgery hospital in Thailand earlier that day. 


More From Entertainment:

Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel

Amy Adams reveals why she’s excited about Enchanted sequel
Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt wasn't living 'interesting life' while he was married to Jennifer Aniston
SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look

SeriousFun Gala: Julia Roberts oozes charm as she rocks in layered and striped look
Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'

Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Michelle Obama dishes on her daughters’ dating life: ‘wonderful’

Michelle Obama dishes on her daughters’ dating life: ‘wonderful’
Diana and King Charles’ marriage was ‘explosively violent’, claims valet

Diana and King Charles’ marriage was ‘explosively violent’, claims valet
Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him

Prince Harry’s ‘misery’ laid bare as father King Charles sidelines him
King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book

King Charles accused of ‘hitting’ Princess Diana in sensational new book
'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

‘The Crown’ fans say Diana’s revenge dress ‘deserved’ more screen time

‘The Crown’ fans say Diana’s revenge dress ‘deserved’ more screen time
Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses

Brad Pitt says Hollywood has largely kicked its former drug-filled excesses