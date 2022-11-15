Katie Price PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Carl Woods goes viral

Katie Price was seen spending a bit of quality time with her beau Carl Woods as they looked so in love in new snaps while enjoying a getaway in Thailand on Monday.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up couple were caught engaging in some serious PDA as they locked lips in the street donning matching palm tree T-shirts in different colours.

Katie 44 put on a quirky display in a clear pink rain poncho as she coordinated her outfit with beau Carl Woods 32

Katie seemed ready for any weather in a pair of eye catching pink shorts which she wore over black tights and khaki sliders.

The former glamour model tucked the bright yellow T-shirt into her tights as she walked hand in hand with Carl during the evening outing.

Meanwhile, Carl showed off his several tattoos as he teamed his shirt with black shorts over a pair of leggings and sported crisp white trainers.

It comes after the couple paid a visit to a cosmetic surgery hospital in Thailand earlier that day.



