Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Saud Shakeel hopes for Test debut against England, shares wish to play James Anderson at home

By
M Muzamil Asif

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

KARACHI: Saud Shakeel, first-class cricketer and Sindh's captain in the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy for 2022-23, is hopeful to make his much-anticipated Test debut for Pakistan against England in the upcoming home series scheduled to take place in December this year.

The left-hand batsman, who has been travelling with the national squad on their last few tours, is being considered for retention during the home series.

With three centuries in tow during the domestic QeA Trophy, the 27-year-old is looking forward to wear the Test cap in the home ground this year.

"First of all, our team Sindh is going too well in the tournament and Alhamdulillah we are in the race of finals," Saud said, who is currently Sindh's skipper even following the presence of Pakistan's former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, and other Test cricketers.

"My performance is satisfactory so far. I have scored three centuries and enjoyed myself playing this season," the batter said when speaking with Geo Super.

Saud, who made his first-class debut in 2015, has scored 573 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.30 in this year's QeA Trophy.

"Yes, I am very excited about England's Test tour to Pakistan," responded Saud who is hopeful for his Test debut but not thinking much about it. "Only performance is in my hands and I am focused on that. Obviously, there is a thought every time about representing Pakistan in Tests. My first target is to make Test debut for Pakistan and then think about performing," he added.

To a query about the excitement to play England's James Anderson at home conditions, Karachi-born cricketer replied with an excitement-filled smile on his face.

"Obviously, he [Anderson] is a legend, and playing him would be a dream fulfilled. It will be a great honour if I get a chance to face him," he concluded.

England is set to arrive in Islamabad on November 27 according to the current schedule. The English team is scheduled to play three Tests; first in Rawalpindi from December 1-5, second in Multan from December 9-13 and last in Karachi from December 17-21.

— Thumbnail image by PCB

