PCB likely to shift Pak-Eng opening Test match to Karachi due to PTI long march

A general view of the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan March 4, 2021. — Reuters

The PCB is considering to shift the venue for the opening Test of Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi, say sources.

The first Test of the three-match series is slated to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5.

Multan will host the second Test.

LAHORE: In a bid to avoid inconvenience to cricket fans amid PTI’s long march on Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering changing the venue for the opening Test of Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The first Test of the three-match series is slated to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5. However, due to PTI’s march towards the twin cities, PCB might consider plan B.

A PCB source told Geo.tv that they are in contact with the federal government on this matter. If the situation worsens, the first Test will be shifted to Karachi which is already scheduled to host the last Test from December 17-21.

In case of venue changes, the England team's arrival schedule will also be revised. Initially, the English team is said to arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

"So far, there is no decision made on venue changes. We are in contact with the government and all stakeholders," the source said.

"The final call on possible changes in schedule will be made in a couple of days," it added.

England toured Pakistan in September-October this year for seven-match T20I series. The touring party won the series 4-3.

