 
sports
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

PCB likely to shift Pak-Eng opening Test match to Karachi due to PTI long march

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

A general view of the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan March 4, 2021. — Reuters
A general view of the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan March 4, 2021. — Reuters
  • The PCB is considering to shift the venue for the opening Test of Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi, say sources. 
  • The first Test of the three-match series is slated to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5.
  • Multan will host the second Test.

LAHORE: In a bid to avoid inconvenience to cricket fans amid PTI’s long march on Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering changing the venue for the opening Test of Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The first Test of the three-match series is slated to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5. However, due to PTI’s march towards the twin cities, PCB might consider plan B.

A PCB source told Geo.tv that they are in contact with the federal government on this matter. If the situation worsens, the first Test will be shifted to Karachi which is already scheduled to host the last Test from December 17-21.

However, Multan will host the second Test.

In case of venue changes, the England team's arrival schedule will also be revised. Initially, the English team is said to arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

"So far, there is no decision made on venue changes. We are in contact with the government and all stakeholders," the source said.

"The final call on possible changes in schedule will be made in a couple of days," it added.

England toured Pakistan in September-October this year for seven-match T20I series. The touring party won the series 4-3.

Schedule of Tests

  • December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan
  • December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi

More From Sports:

Handle Shaheen Shah with care, Shahid Afridi to PCB

Handle Shaheen Shah with care, Shahid Afridi to PCB
Warner drops clues on likely Test retirement date

Warner drops clues on likely Test retirement date
Manchester United may confront Ronaldo over 'betrayal' talk

Manchester United may confront Ronaldo over 'betrayal' talk
Ronaldo says Man United owners 'don't care' about club

Ronaldo says Man United owners 'don't care' about club
Australia captain Pat Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League

Australia captain Pat Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League
Shoaib Malik expresses love for Sania Mirza on her birthday

Shoaib Malik expresses love for Sania Mirza on her birthday
World Cup countdown enters final week as focus sharpens on Qatar

World Cup countdown enters final week as focus sharpens on Qatar
PCB says Shaheen Shah Afridi's scans show 'no signs of injury'

PCB says Shaheen Shah Afridi's scans show 'no signs of injury'

Gaddafi Stadium to go pink during third T20I between Pak-Ireland

Gaddafi Stadium to go pink during third T20I between Pak-Ireland
Undeterred by final defeat, Shaheen Afridi vows to bounce with a bang

Undeterred by final defeat, Shaheen Afridi vows to bounce with a bang
Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland

Pakistan level T20I series against Ireland
Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd

Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd