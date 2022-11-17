Fawad links with Toshakhana gifts buyer revealed as Farah's spouse defends her

Geo News brings to the fore WhatsApp messages between Umar Farooq Zahoor and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

In messages, Fawad calls Umar his brother.

The PTI leader promised him help to get government contracts.

Farah's husband says she doesn't know Umar Farooq and Shahzad Akbar.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has been found to have repeatedly contacted the Dubai-based businessman, who purchased expensive gifts given by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry earlier declared the businessman, Umar Farooq Zahoor, a suspicious person and a liar.

Chaudhry has been sending WhatsApp messages to Umar, appealing to him not to take Imran Khan's name. The Geo News anchorperson, Shahzeb Khanzada, showed screenshots of the messages during his current affairs programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Wednesday.



Shahzeb Khanzada said Fawad Chaudhry also promised to help Umar Farooq get contracts from the government of Pakistan.

In his press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry called Umar Farooq a liar. In the messages, however, he refers to him as his brother. On Tuesday, Umar Farooq revealed that he had bought a watch from Imran Khan. Immediately afterwards, Fawad Chaudhry contacted him and asked what had happened. "[Taking the name of] Shahzad Akbar is understandable, but why Imran Khan?" Fawad asked the businessman in a Whatsapp message.

Past WhatsApp conversations between the two have revealed more details as well. Once Umar Farooq complained that Shahzad Akbar had filed a case against him. Fawad Chaudhry supported him [the businessman] and described the cases as scary.

Umar Farooq and Fawad Chaudhry met in Dubai several times. They also met on the yacht. During the Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the two exchanged messages about vaccines, e-sports, and IT sector-related business planning.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry announced that the PTI would commence legal action against Umar Farooq in Dubai. He said that the watch was not sold to him [Umar Farooq.] Another PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari said that the dealer to whom Imran Khan sold the watch fled Pakistan.

Farah knows neither Umar Farooq nor Shahzad Akbar: Gujjar

Farah Khan, who is former first lady Bushra Bibi's friend, took advantage of the amnesty scheme during former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's era, not Imran Khan's, said Khan's husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar.

Gujjar's statement stands in contradiction with his own previous assertion that he gave during his appearance on the Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on April 28, 2022. He had claimed that Farah received amnesty in 2019 under Imran Khan.



Farah Khan sold around Rs280 million worth of gifts in April 2019. She took benefit of approximately Rs330 million from the tax amnesty scheme, which was launched a month later in May 2019.

A Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire, Umar Farooq Zahoor has claimed, in an interview with Shahzeb Khanzada on Tuesday [November 15], that he has evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million dirhams in cash.

The businessman alleged that he was later blackmailed, and fake cases of money laundering were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the behest of Shahzad Akbar after he refused to listen to the demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza.

However, Farah's husband stated that she has never spoken to or known Umar Farooq Zahoor. "Farah never met Shahzad Akbar, and neither did I."

He said that Farah's trips to Dubai had nothing to do with the watch's sale. Setting aside the possibility of Farah selling the watch, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar argued how a woman would feel safe carrying $2 million.

Bushra Bibi is not a watch or jewellery lover, he said, adding that Farah had never seen this watch in Imran Khan's house or with Bushra Bibi.

Elaborating on his point about Farah's taking advantage of the amnesty scheme, her husband said, "Our team has already given its position regarding the amnesty scheme: We did not take any amnesty during Imran Khan's regime. Instead, we took amnesty worth Rs330 million during Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's tenure. There are documents to prove that amnesty was granted during Shahid Khaqan's tenure."