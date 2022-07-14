 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 14 2022
NAB summons Farah Khan in money laundering case

Farah Khan, a friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, poses while sitting in a jet. Photo — Instagram
  • NAB Lahore issues notice to Farah Khan in money laundering case.
  • NAB says inquiry against Farah Khan and others underway.
  • Farah Khan is a close aide of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s close aide Farah Khan in an assets beyond income and money laundering case, Geo News reported.

The recent notice was issued by NAB after initiating an inquiry into assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering allegations against Farhat Shahzadi — better known as Farah Khan.

"NAB has authorised an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering, and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses," a notification issued by the anti-graft watchdog on April 28 stated.

In the latest development of the case, NAB Lahore has asked Farah Khan to appear  before it on July 20 with relevant documents.

“[An] inquiry against Farah Khan and others is underway in [the] money laundering and assets beyond income case,” said a statement.

NAB launches inquiry against Farah Khan

On April 28, NAB Lahore director-general was directed to conduct an inquiry into this matter as per the law.

According to NAB, a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million was found in Farah’s account during the last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.

The aforementioned credits were received in her account within a short period and withdrawn immediately after credit.

