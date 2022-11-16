 
Shahzeb raises questions over Toshakhana transactions after Imran threatens to sue him, Geo

Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Facebook/AFP
Geo News' anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Facebook/AFP

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Geo News' anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada raised multiple questions over the Toshakhana transactions after PTI Chairman Imran Khan threatened to take him, Geo News, and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor to court.

In a major revelation during an interview on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", Zahoor claimed that Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar sold the expensive Graff wristwatch, worth at least Rs2 billion, to him — which was gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Khan.

In an affidavit, the businessman has listed four gifts he purchased from Farah — a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was also embroiled in corruption cases recently.

Following the revelations, PTI leadership refuted the businessman's claims and said that no one named Zahoor was sold the Toshakhana gifts. Then, Khan, announced that he would take action against Khanzada, Geo News, and the "fraudster".

"Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo and Khanzada supported by handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal," he claimed.


More to follow...

