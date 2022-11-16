 
Toshakhana: Details of the gifts traded to Dubai-based tycoon

The gifts include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. — Exclusive photo by author

In a huge revelation, Umar Farooq Zahoor — a Dubai-based businessman — said that former prime minister Imran Khan's aides, Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar, sold him an expensive Graff wristwatch which was gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the PTI chief.  

The Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire claimed of having evidence to prove that Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, sold him the rare watch worth at least Rs2 billion and three other Toshakhana gifts. 

In an affidavit, Zahoor said: “I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed resident of R/o (Address as Per CNIC) House No D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, currently Residing at Muhammad Bin Rashid City, District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) do hereby solemnly affirm and declare on oath that I was introduced to Ms Farhat Shahzadi by Mr Shehzad Akbar and bought the following ornaments, jewellery SET 2 by Graff from Ms Farhat Shahzadi having CNIC No 35201-2625741-8 and passport No. BP5147413 for AED Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED 7,500,000) paid as cash”.

Zahoor’s affidavit lists the four gifts he purchased from Farah Gogi, which were given to the former PM by the Saudi crown prince. 

The gifts mentioned include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had retained all the 112 gifts worth Rs142.02 million from the Toshakhana of the Government of Pakistan by paying less than Rs40 million only. 

The Toshakhana case has been a major cause of contention in the country's politics since the disqualification of the PTI chief by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

After evading the subject for months, the ex-premier — in a written response — submitted to the electoral body on September 8 admitted that he had sold at least four gifts he received when he was the prime minister.

