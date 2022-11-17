Cricketing legend Shahid Afridi geared up to take a shot at PSL 8

Multan Sultans's Shahid Afridi celebrates at the Multan Cricket Stadium, February 26, 2020. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is gearing up to give a shot to the upcoming Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.

Afridi, who didn’t last long in last year’s PSL due to a back injury while representing Quetta Gladiators, said he will consider playing another PSL season if any franchise offers him.

"I have no idea where will I go. If a franchise offers, I will surely go along. I will work as it's about Pakistan,” said the flamboyant all-rounder.

Afridi was part of the PCB's first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) as a mentor of the Mardan Warriors.

He represented four out of the six PSL franchises since the first season.

When quizzed about which side he enjoyed playing the most with, the batter replied: "I had a really great time with Peshwar Zalmi. We had plans to give an opportunity to young talent, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Secondly, I had fun during my stint with Multan Sultans. A professional team with good owners."

The PSL 8 will be held from 9 February to 19 March 2023.