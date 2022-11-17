 
sports
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Cricketing legend Shahid Afridi geared up to take a shot at PSL 8

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Multan Sultanss Shahid Afridi celebrates at the Multan Cricket Stadium, February 26, 2020. — AFP/File
Multan Sultans's Shahid Afridi celebrates at the Multan Cricket Stadium, February 26, 2020. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is gearing up to give a shot to the upcoming Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.

Afridi, who didn’t last long in last year’s PSL due to a back injury while representing Quetta Gladiators, said he will consider playing another PSL season if any franchise offers him.

"I have no idea where will I go. If a franchise offers, I will surely go along. I will work as it's about Pakistan,” said the flamboyant all-rounder.

Afridi was part of the PCB's first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) as a mentor of the Mardan Warriors.

He represented four out of the six PSL franchises since the first season.

 When quizzed about which side he enjoyed playing the most with, the batter replied: "I had a really great time with Peshwar Zalmi. We had plans to give an opportunity to young talent, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Secondly, I had fun during my stint with Multan Sultans. A professional team with good owners."

The PSL 8 will be held from 9 February to 19 March 2023.

More From Sports:

Imam-ul-Haq sets sights on World Test Championship final

Imam-ul-Haq sets sights on World Test Championship final
The reason Nepal got five penalty runs in UAE ODI

The reason Nepal got five penalty runs in UAE ODI
More street cricket than football in Gulf as FIFA World Cup looms

More street cricket than football in Gulf as FIFA World Cup looms
Sania Mirza keeps fans guessing about divorce rumours with solo picture

Sania Mirza keeps fans guessing about divorce rumours with solo picture
Saud Shakeel hopes for Test debut against England, shares wish to play James Anderson at home

Saud Shakeel hopes for Test debut against England, shares wish to play James Anderson at home
Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in Rawalpindi Express

Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in Rawalpindi Express
WATCH: Qatari officials threaten to smash Danish reporter's camera on air

WATCH: Qatari officials threaten to smash Danish reporter's camera on air
Portugal's WC prospects immune to Ronaldo's Man Utd issues, says teammate

Portugal's WC prospects immune to Ronaldo's Man Utd issues, says teammate
Babar Azam moves up in latest ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam moves up in latest ICC T20I batting rankings
Ireland seal T20I series against Pakistan

Ireland seal T20I series against Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique optimistic ahead of Test series against England

Abdullah Shafique optimistic ahead of Test series against England
WATCH: Haris Rauf receives pleasant welcome from family, friends, fans

WATCH: Haris Rauf receives pleasant welcome from family, friends, fans