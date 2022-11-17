 
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Harry warned of 'firm exclusion' until he asks King Charles III 'for forgiveness'

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

King Charles III once again proved that Prince Harry is 'firmly excluded' until he repents on his action, claimed an expert.

Meghan and Harry were recently snubbed Charles as the new monarch preferred Princess Anne and Prince Edward over his son for a royal role.

The royal expert claimed that the symbolic move shows that the father and son didn’t reconcile during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in contrast to the speculations

During his conversation with Daily Mail, royal biographer Tom Bower said: “Clearly there was no reconciliation during the Queen's funeral and Charles fears the worst from the Netflix series and Harry's memoir.

“Harry is firmly excluded – until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness,” he added.

Moreover, biographer Angela Levin argued that Charles’ move must have made left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘furious’.

"But he lives in California, he's stopped being a working royal, so why should he [be a Counsellor of State” she said. "It isn't about Harry."

She further added that "the public would be absolutely furious" if Prince Andrew was asked to stand in, as she described the King's move as "very sensible."

