Caught on camera: American teacher tells students his race is 'the superior one'

A combination of screengrabs shows a classroom in Texas, US.— Social media

A middle school teacher in Texas, the United States, was fired after a video on social media showed the White teacher admitting that his race was "the superior one".

The students recorded the teacher passing racist remarks and calmly admitting that he was ethnocentric.

“Last Friday, November 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class,” CNN quoted Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr Douglas Killian as writing in a statement, announcing that the teacher would be fired by November 14.

In one of the videos, the teacher can be seen interacting with a multi-racial classroom. “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one," he can be clearly heard as saying.

Students can be heard reacting to the man's statement, telling him they had "lost respect" for him.

An off-camera student asks, "So White is better than all?”

"Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it," the teacher casually replies.



After the student asked him if the teacher said he was a racist, he said: "I did, yeah, I'm trying to be honest."

It is unclear what was being discussed in the classroom before the camera began to record the incident.



The teacher was not identified by the school and the contextual conversation was not revealed either.

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School,” Killian said in his statement.

“The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools.”