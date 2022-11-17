 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Web Desk

King Charles fears The Crown will chip away at his credibility?

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Charles, who ascended to the UK thrones following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, has been talk of the town since the fifth season of the award-winning show The Crown released.

The new season of the hit series, which released on November 9, promises to be its most controversial to date. It dramatises a particularly dark moment in the newly king's history and the monarchy at large: his divorce from Diana Spencer, and the events leading up to her tragic death in 1997.

Some media outlets have reported that the royal family has been wringing its hands over how the show might hinder the new King’s efforts to win over his subjects.

However, some speculate that Prince William and Prince Harry's father could bring the truth to the public about his relationship with princess Diana as, according to some experts, the show otherwise may chip away at his credibility.

It's worth mentioning here that royal family has been reminding people that The Crown does not reflect real life inside Windsor Castle ever since the show’s 2016 debut.

Some royalists and historians have also been worried that the drama would tarnish the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and that of her family.

In 2020, then UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden pleaded with the streamer to include a disclaimer on its Emmy-winning show. Netflix staunchly refused—until this year.

According to some, the Netflix drama, mainly based on King Charles' relationship with his ex-wife Princess Diana, could give birth to many questions and controversies.

