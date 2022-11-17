 
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Keke Palmer recently addressed the most outrageous experience that caused her “anxiety” in 2009.

In a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Nope actress revealed she went on a week-long cruise in 2009 after her popular show True Jackson, VP.

Since Nickelodeon paid for the vacation, they put one condition to Keke, the then-child star, and that was to spend “a few hours signing autographs” at the cruise.

“I felt like I was walking around in a SpongeBob suit that I couldn't take off. I was trapped,” said the 29-year-old.

The Alice star shared she could not “leave” her room “without someone coming up” to her and calling her “True Jackson”.

“What you are, to everyone, is just a character…just part of their experience,” she remarked.

Keke disclosed that she “fainted from anxiety” during same trip.

The actress mentioned that she worked hard to build her “public persona”, saying, “I'm not like that all the time. I've taken those flamboyant and interesting aspects of myself and learned how to use them in a space that has become a career for me.”

Hustlers star continued, “I'm a quirky artist, but I’m an artist, and it's important for people to understand that Keke is just a part of who I am.”

“It's been a winding road of trying to figure out how to do what I love but also exist outside of this caricature,” she added. 

