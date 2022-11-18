'RIP': Users mourn the 'end of Twitter' with memes

The image shows Elon Musk's face edited on a famous meme where a little girl wears an evil smile while a house burns behind her.— Twitter

Twitter users have lost all hope in the microblogging platform and are dealing with the loss with humour like Twitter usually does.

Since Elon Musk demanded employees work with high intensity and go "hardcore" or leave the company, hundreds of employees decided to walk out and the new chief had to "temporarily" shut down the office till November 21.

"Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the email read.

In a workplace app called Blind, a poll was conducted asking Twitter employees about the situation. Over 40% of the 180 voters said they were "taking exit option, I am free!"

The billionaire, on his first mass call with employees, said that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion



Social media users are now convinced that the company will end and are blaming Musk for the disaster. Hashtags of "goodbye twitter" and "RIP twitter" are trending on the platform.

One user compared the death of Twitter to the sinking of the popular ship Titanic. "It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years," she wrote.

Even those without many followers expressed sadness and kissed goodbye to their "three followers".

Users pointed out the staff members leaving Twitter with brutal memes.

Another user had their faith intact and reminded people of the time everybody thought the short video platform TikTok was going to end.

Hundreds of users used memes and funny videos including fire to show the chaos the platform is going through.

Some users showed what it must look like inside the Twitter offices and headquarter.

Many people think the end of Twitter would lead people back to two decades when everyone used chatrooms.



A user even pretended to be Walter White, a character from the popular TV show Breaking Bad.

Interestingly, amid all these jokes about Musk and him causing the downfall of the social media firm, the man was making jokes too.

"You had one job, Elon," a user said.

Saving the company seems impossible at this point to many people and they were not scared to express this opinion.

Lots of users said they would be extremely bored and have nothing to do in life if Twitter was to go down.

There are some, however, that are still holding onto the company strongly. They believe that "Twitter is here to stay".

Except for his joke responding to the mass resignations, Musk has not commented on the matter yet. Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues.

Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as "the best people are staying."

The billionaire owner amid the flood of resignations also added that Twitter has hit an all-time high in usage.

"And we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage...", he said in a tweet, without elaborating.

— Additional input from Reuters