Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lacing' their achievements

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly living in a ‘fantasy world’ where their achievements are laced.



Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin offered these shocking allegations just recently.

She began by reducing Meghna Markle to a “fantasy laced with persuasion” and warned her to be “more careful.”

“Are they really up there with earlier award winners?” Ms Levin questioned according to The Sun.

“Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

“Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven't received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumble.”