 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lacing' their achievements

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly living in a ‘fantasy world’ where their achievements are laced.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin offered these shocking allegations just recently.

She began by reducing Meghna Markle to a “fantasy laced with persuasion” and warned her to be “more careful.”

“Are they really up there with earlier award winners?” Ms Levin questioned according to The Sun.

“Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

“Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven't received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumble.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla’s first speech as Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Camilla’s first speech as Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
King Charles is an advocate for ‘helping the children’

King Charles is an advocate for ‘helping the children’
Johnny Depp daughter lands into hot water over nepotism comments

Johnny Depp daughter lands into hot water over nepotism comments
Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors
‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales

‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales
Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski
'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?
Dodi Al Fayed was 'convinced' Princess Diana 'was the woman for him'

Dodi Al Fayed was 'convinced' Princess Diana 'was the woman for him'
BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report

BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report
Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot

Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot