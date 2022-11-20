WATCH: Groom comes under fire for arriving at wedding in coffin

The picture shows wedding attendees carrying groom inside the coffin. — TikTok/Screengrab

Couples usually want to have a memorable and unique wedding entrance, however, this couple took it to the next level for which the internet heavily slammed them.

The newlywed groom was criticised as he arrived at his own wedding in a coffin which was being carried by his best friends, New York Post reported.

The video was posted on TikTok and it soon went viral, garnering backlash from social media users. It was filmed by a guest at the wedding.

The video was captioned as: "Is this a funeral?? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle." It received over 8 million views after it was posted.

The video shows the six people carrying the coffin while the guests appeared to be confused. However, the groom coming out of the coffin surprised everyone.



“Tell me you’re dramatic without telling me you’re dramatic,” wrote the TikToker.

The viewers called the stunt "disrespectful".

“I would literally cancel this wedding,” wrote another.