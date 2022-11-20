 
sports
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
AFP

Shaheen Shah Afridi in doubt for England series after appendix surgery

By
AFP

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Pakistans star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi
Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi
  • Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes appendix surgery today. 
  • He has been advised to take at least a week's rest.
  • The latest surgery will likely rule him out of the Test series against England, scheduled to start on December 1.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's star pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, already in doubt for next month's Test series against England because of a knee injury, said Sunday he had surgery to remove his appendix.

The 22-year-old left-armer took to Twitter to tell his fans about the operation, saying he was recovering well.

"Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah (by the grace of God) feeling better. Remember me in your prayers," he tweeted, along with a picture of him in a hospital bed.

His elder brother Riaz, also a Pakistan Test cricketer, told AFP Shaheen suffered a rapid onset of appendicitis.

"Shaheen had had breakfast early Sunday and after an hour or so felt severe pain so we took him to a doctor who diagnosed appendicitis and did the surgery," said Riaz.

He has been advised to take at least a week's rest.

Shaheen is already undergoing rehab after hurting his knee in the Twenty20 World Cup final in Melbourne on November 13.

The latest surgery will likely rule him out of the Test series against England, scheduled to start in Rawalpindi on December 1.

Shaheen, Pakistan's strike bowler in all formats of the game, has 99 Test, 62 ODI and 58 Twenty20 international wickets from a career that started 2018.

More From Sports:

World Cup gets underway with stakes high for host Qatar

World Cup gets underway with stakes high for host Qatar
'He's a match-fixer': Wasim Akram on judgement by 'social media generation'

'He's a match-fixer': Wasim Akram on judgement by 'social media generation'
Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick

Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick
Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes appendix surgery

Shaheen Shah Afridi undergoes appendix surgery

WATCH: New Zealand's Tim Southee takes hat-trick against India

WATCH: New Zealand's Tim Southee takes hat-trick against India
Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular' form, says Portugal's Neves
'Two goats': Fans go crazy over Ronaldo and Messi's collaboration

'Two goats': Fans go crazy over Ronaldo and Messi's collaboration
'Nation's asset': Mohammad Rizwan expresses grief over demise of Maulana Rafi Usmani

'Nation's asset': Mohammad Rizwan expresses grief over demise of Maulana Rafi Usmani
FIFA President Infantino lambasts World Cup 'hypocrites'

FIFA President Infantino lambasts World Cup 'hypocrites'
High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts
Messi does light training away from Argentina team

Messi does light training away from Argentina team
France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury

France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury