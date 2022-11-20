 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Gigi Hadid looked sizzling in a casual cool look while grabbing some pizza in New York on Saturday.

The 27-year-old supermodel showed off style credentials in a long-sleeve black top with trendy high-waisted black denim pants.

The runway star was looking absolutely stunning as she added a pop of colour to her look by wearing bright pink sneakers

The Vogue cover girl protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of black square sunglasses.

However, she accessorized her eye-catching with a slim black purse slung over her shoulder.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She swept her platinum blonde tresses back and into a chic bun for the casual outing.

The outing comes after the beauty was reportedly spotted on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, on Friday, further fueling rumors of a romance between the two.

The duo dined at Cipriani in New York City and were joined by DiCaprio's friend Vivi Nevo according to Page Six.

