Gigi Hadid goes glam in black denim pants as she steps outside in New York

Sunday Nov 20, 2022
Gigi Hadid looked sizzling in a casual cool look while grabbing some pizza in New York on Saturday.
The 27-year-old supermodel showed off style credentials in a long-sleeve black top with trendy high-waisted black denim pants.
The runway star was looking absolutely stunning as she added a pop of colour to her look by wearing bright pink sneakers
The Vogue cover girl protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of black square sunglasses.
However, she accessorized her eye-catching with a slim black purse slung over her shoulder.
She swept her platinum blonde tresses back and into a chic bun for the casual outing.
The outing comes after the beauty was reportedly spotted on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, on Friday, further fueling rumors of a romance between the two.
The duo dined at Cipriani in New York City and were joined by DiCaprio's friend Vivi Nevo according to Page Six.