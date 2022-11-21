Taylor Swift stuns in sparkly outfit as she makes surprise appearance at AMAs 2022

Taylor Swift stunned onlookers with her glamourous looks as she made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker slayed in a sparkly golden jumpsuit at the prestigious event as she got on stage to accept her Favorite Pop Album award for Red (Taylor's Version).

The singer, who was nominated in several categories, did not make her presence known until she went on stage to accept her accolade.

Swift turned heads in a plunging crystal-covered outfit which she accessorized with her signature red lips while her blonde tresses were styled in flowing curls.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

"This album is a re-recorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me," the songstress said in her acceptance speech.

"But I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you,” she added. “So I can't thank you enough for caring about this album that I'm so proud of.”

Swift continued. "I want to thank all the artists who featured on the vault tracks, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers I want to thank my touring band, who played on this album."

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Giving a special shoutout to her gal pal Blake Lively for directing the music video of I Bet You Think About Me, Swift dubbed her “brilliant director.”

"I want to thank you guys for making this a possibility for me," she concluded. "To the fans, I cannot thank you enough. This is so special, thank you!"